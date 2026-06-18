Uzbekistan Sports Officials Meet Gianni Infantino in Mexico

While the world's attention is fixed on the ongoing 2026 World Cup, pleasant and historic news continues to arrive from across the ocean for our football fans. The leaders of the Uzbekistan sports delegation, who traveled to Mexico to provide spiritual support to the national team directly from the stadium at the prestigious Mundial, held an official meeting with the most influential figure in the international football world — FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

This prestigious and cordial dialogue took place at the legendary Azteca Stadium, one of the symbols of the football world. During the conversation, the head of world football welcomed the representatives of our country with special respect.

You can find the details of this high-level meeting, the participants, and the main topics of the negotiations in the analytical information table below:

Meeting location and venue Participants from Uzbekistan Main topics highlighted in the negotiations • Mexico City, Mexico

• Legendary Azteca sports arena VIP box. • Ministry of Sport

• National Olympic Committee (NOC)

• National Paralympic Committee

• Leadership of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA). • Gianni Infantino congratulated Uzbekistan on its historic debut.

• It was acknowledged that the match against Colombia marked the beginning of a new era for our national football.

High recognition and congratulations from Gianni Infantino

During the meeting, FIFA President Gianni Infantino highly praised the Uzbekistan national team's historic first step in the world's largest football format. He stated that he has been monitoring the growth rates of Uzbek football in recent years and wished our players great victories in the upcoming responsible matches of the group stage.

In turn, the officials of our country's sports system expressed their deep gratitude to the FIFA President for the constant attention, high trust, and endless support shown to Uzbekistan by the international football organization. It was unanimously emphasized that regardless of the result of the intense match against the Colombia national team, this game was an important event that opened a new page and a stage of great ascent in the annals of our country's sport.

Respect and commemorative gifts for Ramon Jesurun

These historic meetings in Mexico were not limited only to the FIFA President. Members of the Uzbekistan delegation also met with the President of the Colombian Football Federation and an influential member of the FIFA Council, Ramon Jesurun.

Our representatives sincerely congratulated their Colombian colleagues on their initial victory and expressed their high respect. At the end of the meeting, special commemorative gifts from the Uzbek side were solemnly presented to Ramon Jesurun as symbols of the national traditions and hospitality of the Uzbek people.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators: Although our national team missed the opportunity in the first round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, losing 1:3 to Colombia, the meaningful play demonstrated on the pitch attracted the attention of international experts. In particular, the goal scored by our young star Abbosbek Fayzullaev was recorded as the first historic goal of our country in the history of the World Cups. Such high-level meetings of sports officials on the international stage clearly indicate that the prestige of Uzbek football in the world is steadily rising. We wish our representatives only victory in the next games!

Follow the hottest days of the World Cup in Mexico, details of meetings with FIFA leadership, and the victorious steps of our national team always on the pages of Zamin!