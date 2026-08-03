Vinicius Junior's representatives deny rumors about the player

·27·Sport
Vinicius Junior's representatives deny rumors about the player

Representatives of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior have strongly condemned reports regarding the player's future, calling them unfounded and harmful. Recently, media outlets have been actively discussing rumors that the Brazilian winger could potentially join English Premier League giants Arsenal, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Roc Nation Sports International, the agency representing the player, issued a statement on Sunday expressing deep dissatisfaction with the media's approach during the transfer window. Although specific publications were not named in the statement, the situation coincides with a tense period at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Roc Nation Sports statement and Michael Yormark's reaction

Agency president Michael Yormark personally addressed the issue via his social media page, sharply criticizing unprofessional journalism. He emphasized that certain media outlets spread completely false and damaging information simply to gain attention.

"Roc Nation Sports International and our team cannot stand by and watch unprofessional reports being published," Yormark wrote on his Instagram page. He also specifically noted that such actions have a negative impact on the athlete's personal life and career, carrying a defamatory character.

Arsenal's interest and the transfer market situation

Despite the firm denials from his representatives, the situation surrounding Vinicius Junior remains one of the main topics in English football. The player is nearing the final stage of his current contract in the Spanish capital, and it has been reported that contract extension talks between the parties have slowed down somewhat.

Therefore, the management at Emirates Stadium is closely monitoring the situation. According to sources, the London club is even prepared to alter its traditional salary structure in order to secure one of the world's elite talents.

Although no official negotiations have started between the clubs yet, the North London team continues to show activity in the transfer market to gain an edge in domestic competitions. Vinicius's future is expected to remain one of the hottest topics of the upcoming transfer window.

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridArsenalTransfersRoc Nation Sports
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