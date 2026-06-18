The historic encounter between Uzbekistan and Colombia in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was remembered by fans not only for the intense battles on the pitch but also for the beautiful and exemplary events off it. As you may recall, during the first half of the match, our national team's young and fearless defender Abdukodir Husanov, in a sharp struggle for the ball, collided with a broadcast cameraman on the sidelines and knocked him over.

Although the situation seemed quite worrying at the moment and the game was briefly paused, our representatives did not ignore the incident after the match ended. According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), the national team management and players later checked on the condition of the injured cameraman.

During the meeting with the cameraman, who was under medical supervision, an unexpected and very pleasant gift was presented. Our talented defender Abdukodir Husanov gifted the cameraman an exclusive national team jersey under a special brand, featuring his personal signature. This unexpected gift and high level of attention were warmly received by local organizers and foreign media personnel.

«Our talented center-back wished the cameraman, who was injured due to an accidental collision during the game, a speedy recovery and a quick return to his beloved job, sending his most sincere and heartfelt wishes», the official statement of the Uzbekistan Football Association reads.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: The representatives of our national team continue to demonstrate the nobility, kindness, and high culture characteristic of the Uzbek people with every action at the World Cup. No matter how intense the struggle on the pitch, it is commendable that our players maintain such human qualities off it. Abdukodir's exemplary gesture will go down in history as one of the most beautiful and pleasant events in the World Cup diary. Well done, Abdukodir!

Follow the hottest reports from the World Cup, the off-pitch lives of our national team members, and the latest exclusive news from the Mundial always with us on Zamin pages!