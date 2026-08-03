Yuri Semin Disagrees with FIFA: He Chose Eldor Shomurodov's Goal

Eldor Shomurodov's goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the World Cup took second place in the prestigious ranking. However, for former Russia head coach Yuri Semin, the tournament's best goal belongs precisely to the captain of Uzbekistan.

According to the results of a fan vote, FIFA placed the strike by Cape Verde defender Sidny Lopes Cabral against Argentina in first place. Shomurodov, meanwhile, surpassed world stars to finish second in the final standings.

Football Art Created in a Single Motion

The Uzbekistan national team lost 1-3 to DR Congo in the final round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. Yet, the episode executed by Eldor Shomurodov in that match became one of the most memorable moments of the tournament.

A long ball was delivered to the left side of the penalty area. Shomurodov controlled it on the run with a single touch and executed a delicate chip over the goalkeeper from a nearly acute angle.

The ball traced a beautiful arc through the air and dropped into the back of the net. This episode showcased several of the striker's skills simultaneously:

anticipating the flight path of the ball;

establishing control with the first touch;

quickly assessing the goalkeeper's positioning;

executing a technical shot in a complex situation.

In the initial vote held by FIFA, Shomurodov's goal gathered 36 percent of the vote and was named the best goal of the group stage. At this stage, he also outpaced famous footballers.

Why Did FIFA Choose Cabral's Goal?

First place in the final vote went to Cape Verde representative Sidny Lopes Cabral. During the playoff match against Argentina, he moved from the left flank toward the center, dribbled past an opposing defender, and curled the ball with his right foot into the far top corner.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez could practically do nothing to react to the shot. Cabral's goal leveled the score in the match, but Cape Verde ultimately lost 2-3 in extra time.

The top three in FIFA's final selection shaped up as follows:

Place Player National Team Opponent 1 Sidny Lopes Cabral Cape Verde Argentina 2 Eldor Shomurodov Uzbekistan DR Congo 3 Wilson Isidor Haiti Morocco

Shomurodov securing second place became one of the most important individual achievements for Uzbekistan in their debut World Cup.

Semin's Choice Was Different

Russia's TASS news agency invited Yuri Semin to evaluate the best goals of the tournament. Contrary to FIFA's selection, the experienced coach awarded first place to Shomurodov.

"I really liked Shomurodov's goal. This is a matter of taste. Actually, the best goal is the one that brings victory to the team," said Semin.

The coach noted that Shomurodov's shot did not bring points to Uzbekistan. At the same time, he highly praised the technical execution of the goal and the decision made by the player.

Semin admitted that Cabral's goal was also beautiful. However, in his opinion, FIFA might have chosen the Cape Verde player's goal so that a representative of a small football nation could also receive a major accolade.

This is Semin's personal conjecture. FIFA stated that the winner was determined through an open vote held among fans.

Aesthetic or Significant?

In football, the concept of the "best goal" is approached differently. On one hand, the technique, distance, complexity of movement, and aesthetics of the strike are evaluated. On the other hand, the goal's impact on the match result is considered important.

Shomurodov's goal was technically nearly perfect, yet it could not save Uzbekistan from defeat. Meanwhile, Cabral's goal leveled the score against a strong Argentina side, though his team also exited the tournament later.

Therefore, in the final selection, not only the significance of the goal but its external beauty and the impression left on fans took precedence.

Historical Recognition for Uzbek Football

Shomurodov finishing second in the ranking of the tournament's best goals is no ordinary individual award. Despite Uzbekistan participating in the World Cup for the first time, the national team captain's goal caught the attention of fans worldwide.

He first claimed victory in the group stage and then reached second place in the tournament's overall selection. The result showed that even though the team's run in the competition was short, a single moment executed by Shomurodov brightly showcased Uzbek football on the world stage.

In your opinion, does the tournament's best goal belong to Shomurodov, or was Cabral's strike genuinely stronger? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social media!