England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has responded to the criticism directed at him following the match against Croatia as part of the 2026 World Cup. The player, who contributed significantly to England's 4-2 victory, emphasized that despite the noise and pressure surrounding him in recent months, he remained focused on the team's result. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to Goal.com, Bellingham spoke with journalists after the match, discussing his performance on the pitch and the opinions of his critics. The footballer openly admitted that he sometimes delivers performances worthy of criticism, noting that this is an integral part of modern football. According to him, external pressure cannot prevent him from feeling the honor of serving his country.

Criticism and Sense of Responsibility

"For me personally, it was pleasing to push all the noise aside and show how loyal I am to my country and teammates in order to win. Helping the national team is the highest honor for me, and the talk outside cannot change that," Jude Bellingham said in his post-match interview.

Due to his brilliant performances with Real Madrid, the level of demand and expectation for Bellingham is very high. This often leads to every mistake he makes being widely discussed. The player stated that he understands this situation and holds no grudges against anyone. "I know what it means to be a footballer. I am not upset by those who spoke ill of me, because sometimes I deserve it. Today, it was good to remind people who I am," he added.

In this match held in Dallas, Bellingham stood out not only by scoring a goal but also by his activity across all areas of the pitch. His off-the-ball movement and defensive discipline allowed the England national team to establish full control in the midfield. This served as a fitting answer to the experts who questioned his tactical discipline.

For Uzbek football fans, Bellingham's admission is also noteworthy. Zero, the way world-class stars work on themselves and accept criticism correctly serves as an example for young players. The Real Madrid midfielder is expected to remain his team's primary leader in the next stages of the tournament.