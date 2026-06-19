Tottenham Strengthen Defense: Jan Paul van Hecke Transferred for £52 Million

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Tottenham Strengthen Defense: Jan Paul van Hecke Transferred for £52 Million

Tottenham Hotspur has completed another major signing in the summer transfer window. The Premier League side officially announced the signing of center-back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton. This transfer is expected to be a significant step in strengthening the London club's defensive line. This is reported by Goal.com reporting that.

According to Goal.com, Tottenham spent £52 million (approximately $69 million) for the Dutch footballer. The 26-year-old defender signed a long-term contract with the club. Van Hecke becomes the third major signing for Tottenham this season. Previously, the team added Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson as free agents.

De Zerbi and van Hecke: A New Partnership of Old Acquaintances

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi played a key role in this transfer. The Italian specialist worked with van Hecke during his tenure at Brighton and knows his capabilities very well. The warm relationship between the coach and the player is seen as one of the factors that led the Dutch defender to choose the London club.

"Becoming a member of a great club like Tottenham is a huge honor for me. It is a dream come true. I have a strong relationship with the head coach and I am looking forward to working with him again. Also, my national teammate Micky van de Ven shared very positive thoughts about the club," the player stated in an interview on the club's official website.

Club sporting director Johan Lange also stated that this transfer was not accidental, noting that the player had been monitored by scouts for a long time. According to Lange, van Hecke fits the team's long-term plans not only with his technical skill but also with his professional character and maturity.

Statistics and Coach's Confidence

Last season, Jan Paul van Hecke appeared in 40 matches across all competitions for Brighton, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists. This is considered a high output for a center-back. He has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League due to his physical condition and ball-handling ability.

Roberto De Zerbi believes van Hecke's role will be indispensable in his attacking and expansive style of play. According to the coach, the player's courage in playing the ball out from the back and his vision of the pitch perfectly fit Tottenham's new style. Although the player is currently participating in the World Cup with the Netherlands national team, he will join his new team soon.

TottenhamTransferPremier LeagueFootballNetherlands
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