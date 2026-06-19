Abduqodir Husanov checks on cameraman injured during Uzbekistan vs Colombia match
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The Uzbekistan national team played its first FIFA World Cup match against Colombia yesterday. During the game, our defender Abduqodir Husanov collided with a broadcast cameraman working on the sidelines during a challenge for the ball.
Following the incident, the cameraman's health and general condition were checked. Additionally, he was presented with a special jersey signed by Abduqodir Husanov. The Uzbek defender sent his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the cameraman.
As a reminder, the match between Uzbekistan and Colombia ended in a 1-3 victory for the Colombia national team.
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