Abduqodir Husanov checks on cameraman injured during Uzbekistan vs Colombia match

The Uzbekistan national team played its first FIFA World Cup match against Colombia yesterday. During the game, our defender Abduqodir Husanov collided with a broadcast cameraman working on the sidelines during a challenge for the ball.

Following the incident, the cameraman's health and general condition were checked. Additionally, he was presented with a special jersey signed by Abduqodir Husanov. The Uzbek defender sent his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the cameraman.

As a reminder, the match between Uzbekistan and Colombia ended in a 1-3 victory for the Colombia national team.