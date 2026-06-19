Eldor Shomurodov: "This is not the end of the road, we keep moving forward!"

·25·Sport
Eldor Shomurodov: "This is not the end of the road, we keep moving forward!"

The intense match and subsequent disappointment against the Colombia national team in the debut game of the 2026 World Cup remain the center of attention for the country's football community. Following the defeat in the first round, the experienced striker and leader of the national team, Eldor Shomurodov, sent a heartfelt message to all compatriots and the fans who cheered the team from the stadium via his social media page.

The team captain urged not to fall into despair after the defeat, emphasizing that this major tournament would serve as a great school and a foundation for growth for the national team.

On his official Instagram page, Eldor Shomurodov wrote the following words from the heart to millions of fans:

Eldor Shomurodov:

"The result of today's match, of course, was not what we expected or desired. But this does not mean everything is over; this is not the end of a long road. The world of football does not consist only of triumphs and sweet victories. Sometimes, the biggest and most important life lessons are learned precisely on such difficult days and through failures."

"We will fight with all our strength on the pitch until the final whistle blows. We will learn from our mistakes, grow further, and continue to move only forward. Many thanks to all the fans who supported us sincerely. Forward, Uzbekistan!"

The flame of confidence does not fade: New battles await

These words from our experienced forward have once again given hope to millions of Uzbek football fans. After all, the group stage of the 2026 World Cup has only just begun, and two more critical, do-or-die matches await our representatives on the path to the play-offs. The failure in the first round cannot break the team spiritually; on the contrary, it will undoubtedly unite them and provide stronger motivation for future games.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators:

This statement by Eldor Shomurodov demonstrates the responsibility and fortitude characteristic of a true leader. Manfully acknowledging defeat, drawing the right conclusions, and looking to the future with great confidence are signs of those with a strong character. Our representatives have promised to fight to the end on the pitch, so we, the fans, must also trust and support them until the end. We wish Eldor and his teammates only victorious moments in the upcoming decisive matches!

Follow the hottest news from the World Cup, exclusive reports from our national team's camp, and Mundial diaries always with us on the Zamin pages!

Eldor ShomurodovUzbekistanColombiaInstagram
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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