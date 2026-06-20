TV Presenter Resigns After Spreading Fake News About Lionel Messi Live

Renowned Argentine TV presenter Florencia Pena was forced to resign after announcing highly sensitive and false information regarding Lionel Messi's family during a championship broadcast. The journalist's baseless claim that the footballer's father had passed away caused sharp indignation and confusion not only among the football community but also within the Messi family. Goal.com reports that.

The incident occurred during one of the shows on Argentina's Luzu TV channel. Following the Argentina national team's massive victory over Algeria, Pena unexpectedly announced to the public that Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, had died. She presented this information as a "breaking news" item, emphasizing that the death had been sudden.

According to Goal.com, this fake news spread instantly across social networks, causing panic among fans of the Inter Miami star and the Argentina national team. The situation escalated to the point where the Messi family was forced to issue an official statement confirming that 68-year-old Jorge Messi was alive and well.

Family reaction and the actual situation

Representatives of the Messi family strictly denied the rumors and condemned the media's irresponsibility. It was revealed that Jorge Messi is indeed under medical supervision and receiving certain treatments, but there is no threat to his life. Family members asked for respect for their privacy during this difficult time.

TV presenter Florencia Pena publicly apologized following the situation and announced the end of her career at Luzu TV. According to her, the error was not made by her personally, but by the production team. Pena stated that she considered the information given to her during the live broadcast to be a verified fact.

"I sincerely apologize to the Messi family. I am deeply ashamed to have been involved in this error. The production team passed this information to me during the broadcast as a confirmed fact, and I trusted them. Nevertheless, I take full responsibility and have decided to leave the project," the presenter wrote on her social media page.

This incident once again demonstrates how crucial fact-checking is in modern journalism. Especially news regarding the private lives of world-class stars like Lionel Messi requires high responsibility from the media. Currently, the Argentina national team and the footballer's relatives are focusing their attention on tournament participation and the recovery of the family member's health.