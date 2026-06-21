Abduqodir Husanov among the top three fastest players of the tournament

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Abduqodir Husanov among the top three fastest players of the tournament

FIFA has released the official statistics after the first round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. A separate ranking of the players who recorded the highest speeds in the tournament was also presented.

Pleasantly, the Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City defender who played the full match against Colombia in Group K Abduqodir Husanov entered the top three fastest players in the world.

Faster than Mbappe and Son: The Husanov and Haaland duo

Our 22-year-old compatriot managed to record a speed of 36.5 kilometers per hour in the first match. Interestingly, his Manchester City teammate, Norway national team striker Erling Haaland, achieved the same result. Two representatives of one club share second place in the FIFA ranking.

With this indicator, Husanov left behind some of the most famous stars of world football. Specifically, he was significantly faster than France national team leader Kylian Mbappe (35.1 km/h) and South Korea striker Son Heung-min (35.2 km/h). Only Australian Jordan Bos (36.7 km/h) leads this ranking by a small margin.

World Cup 2026: TOP 10 fastest players of the 1st round

According to the official FIFA report, the speed indicators of the first round are reflected in the following table:

Rank

Player Name

National Team

Maximum Speed

1

Jordan Bos

Australia

36.7 km/h

2-3

Erling Haaland

Norway

36.5 km/h

2-3

Abduqodir Husanov

Uzbekistan

36.5 km/h

4

Muhammad Toure

Australia

35.8 km/h

5

Ryan Gravenberch

Netherlands

35.6 km/h

6

Alan Minda

Ecuador

35.5 km/h

7-8

Son Heung-min

South Korea

35.2 km/h

7-8

Jed Spence

England

35.2 km/h

9

Kylian Mbappe

France

35.1 km/h

10

Pedro Neto

Portugal

34.8 km/h

The next challenging test

The Uzbekistan national team will play its second group stage match on June 23 at 22:00 Tashkent time against the Portugal national team. After demonstrating high physical capability and record speed in the first round, fans will be focused on how Husanov can stop the Portuguese attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming match.

Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityErling HaalandKylian MbappeFIFA
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