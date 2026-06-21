Abduqodir Husanov among the top three fastest players of the tournament
FIFA has released the official statistics after the first round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. A separate ranking of the players who recorded the highest speeds in the tournament was also presented.
Pleasantly, the Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City defender who played the full match against Colombia in Group K Abduqodir Husanov entered the top three fastest players in the world.
Faster than Mbappe and Son: The Husanov and Haaland duo
Our 22-year-old compatriot managed to record a speed of 36.5 kilometers per hour in the first match. Interestingly, his Manchester City teammate, Norway national team striker Erling Haaland, achieved the same result. Two representatives of one club share second place in the FIFA ranking.
With this indicator, Husanov left behind some of the most famous stars of world football. Specifically, he was significantly faster than France national team leader Kylian Mbappe (35.1 km/h) and South Korea striker Son Heung-min (35.2 km/h). Only Australian Jordan Bos (36.7 km/h) leads this ranking by a small margin.
World Cup 2026: TOP 10 fastest players of the 1st round
According to the official FIFA report, the speed indicators of the first round are reflected in the following table:
Rank
Player Name
National Team
Maximum Speed
1
Jordan Bos
Australia
36.7 km/h
2-3
Erling Haaland
Norway
36.5 km/h
2-3
Abduqodir Husanov
Uzbekistan
36.5 km/h
4
Muhammad Toure
Australia
35.8 km/h
5
Ryan Gravenberch
Netherlands
35.6 km/h
6
Alan Minda
Ecuador
35.5 km/h
7-8
Son Heung-min
South Korea
35.2 km/h
7-8
Jed Spence
England
35.2 km/h
9
Kylian Mbappe
France
35.1 km/h
10
Pedro Neto
Portugal
34.8 km/h
The next challenging test
The Uzbekistan national team will play its second group stage match on June 23 at 22:00 Tashkent time against the Portugal national team. After demonstrating high physical capability and record speed in the first round, fans will be focused on how Husanov can stop the Portuguese attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming match.
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