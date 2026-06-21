How was Cristiano Ronaldo protected from criticism? Diogo Dalot revealed team secrets

·7·Sport
How was Cristiano Ronaldo protected from criticism? Diogo Dalot revealed team secrets

Portugal national team defender Diogo Dalot provided detailed insights into how the squad handles the pressure and criticism surrounding team captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup. According to the Manchester United player, the atmosphere within the team remains stable despite external noise. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is known that Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo caused significant backlash on social media. Many experts, including Thierry Henry, emphasized that the focus should shift from Ronaldo's personal records to team success. However, as reported by Goal.com, the team led by Roberto Martinez had prepared for such a scenario in advance.

Pre-planned defense

Diogo Dalot noted that before the start of the tournament, team members held a special meeting to discuss potential social media attacks. This conversation helped the players be mentally prepared and not get distracted by external factors.

"It's very simple. In the dressing room, before we even arrived at the World Cup, we had the opportunity to talk in detail about these criticisms and social media. It was as if we knew all of this would happen. Having a legendary player like Cristiano in the squad meant we had to be more prepared than ever," Dalot explained.

According to the defender, external pressure has not weakened the unity within the team. On the contrary, the players have bonded even more with the goal of winning their first-ever World Cup. They understand well that most of the criticism is unfounded, unfair, or overly exaggerated.

Ronaldo's 20 years of experience

For the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, such attention is nothing new. The Al-Nassr forward has been in the spotlight as the main star of the Portuguese national team for over two decades. Dalot noted that it is the captain's experience that brings calmness to the team.

"Everyone knows how well Cristiano handles criticism. He has over 20 years of experience with the national team. He instills confidence in the team and explains that such talk is part of the game. When we are participating in the biggest competition in the world, these situations are natural," says the defender.

The Cristiano Ronaldo phenomenon has always been interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan as well. Every move he makes is hotly debated not only in Europe but also in our region. Dalot's statement once again proved that the Portuguese national team is ready to protect its leader in any situation.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalDiogo DalotFootballWorld Cup
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