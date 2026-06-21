Brazilian President jokes about injured Neymar: The remote-working footballer

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva commented on the situation surrounding national team forward Neymar, calling him the first "remote-working" player in football history. The head of state joked about the star footballer's condition, as he is forced to watch the 2026 World Cup from the stands due to injury. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

During an appearance in Belo Horizonte, the president spoke with a young fan. When the boy called Neymar the best player in the current "Seleção", Lula da Silva pointed out the 34-year-old forward's physical condition and absence from the pitch. According to Globo, the president recalled a popular joke circulating on social media.

"Yesterday I read something interesting on the internet: Neymar is the first footballer in the world to be called up for 'home office'. Perhaps soon we will have to assemble a national team of 11 Pelés using artificial intelligence," the Brazilian leader said with a laugh.

Injury and recovery process

Currently playing for Santos, Neymar missed the opening matches of the World Cup due to a second-degree calf muscle injury. He is currently undergoing recovery training in New Jersey, separate from the main group. The Brazilian medical staff is doing everything possible to return him to the squad by the decisive stages of the tournament.

For reference, the Brazilian national team aims to secure its sixth championship title at this World Cup taking place in North America. While Neymar is seen as the team's primary leader, his frequent injuries have sparked various discussions among fans and management.

Lula da Silva's history with footballers

This is not the first time the president has made sharp or humorous remarks about Brazilian stars. In 2006, Lula da Silva questioned the physical condition of the legendary Ronaldo Nazario (Il Fenomeno). At the time, in a conversation with coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, he asked about rumors of Ronaldo being "fat".

That incident turned into a major conflict, and Ronaldo responded sharply to the president, recalling rumors about his alcohol consumption. In the current situation, there has been no official response from Neymar regarding the president's joke.

The results of the Brazilian national team in the coming stages remain largely dependent on Neymar's return and his sporting form. Fans are waiting for the "remote work" to end and for the forward to return to the green pitch as soon as possible.