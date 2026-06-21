World Cup: Uzbek boxers win 12 medals

The prestigious Boxing World Cup held in Guiyang, China, has come to an end. According to the press service of the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, our country's representatives participated successfully, winning a total of 12 medals in total.

Team score: Our men are first again!

The Uzbekistan men's national team, staying true to tradition, once again proved its unparalleled status in the world and took the lead in the team standings. In the overall table, including the women's results, our representatives placed in the top three.

Men's team ranking:

Uzbekistan — 3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze. Kazakhstan — 3 gold, 3 bronze. France — 2 gold, 1 bronze.

Overall table combining women's and men's results:

Meet our winners and medalists:

Full list of Uzbek boxers who reached the podium at the World Cup:

Gold medalists:

-60 kg — Abdumalik Khalokov

-80 kg — Javohir Ummataliyev

-90 kg — Turabek Khabibullayev

-57 kg — Nigina Oktamova

Silver medalists:

-50 kg — Asilbek Jalilov

-48 kg — Farzona Fozilova

+80 kg — Oltinoy Sotimboyeva

Bronze medalists:

-85 kg — Akmaljon Isroilov

+90 kg — Arman Maxanov

-60 kg — Sitora Turdibekova

-75 kg — Aziza Zokirova