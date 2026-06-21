World Cup: Uzbek boxers win 12 medals

·37·Sport
World Cup: Uzbek boxers win 12 medals

The prestigious Boxing World Cup held in Guiyang, China, has come to an end. According to the press service of the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, our country's representatives participated successfully, winning a total of 12 medals in total.

Team score: Our men are first again!

The Uzbekistan men's national team, staying true to tradition, once again proved its unparalleled status in the world and took the lead in the team standings. In the overall table, including the women's results, our representatives placed in the top three.

Men's team ranking:

  1. Uzbekistan — 3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze.

  2. Kazakhstan — 3 gold, 3 bronze.

  3. France — 2 gold, 1 bronze.

Overall table combining women's and men's results:

World Cup: Uzbek boxers win 12 medals

Meet our winners and medalists:

Full list of Uzbek boxers who reached the podium at the World Cup:

Gold medalists:

  • -60 kgAbdumalik Khalokov

  • -80 kgJavohir Ummataliyev

  • -90 kgTurabek Khabibullayev

  • -57 kgNigina Oktamova

Silver medalists:

  • -50 kgAsilbek Jalilov

  • -48 kgFarzona Fozilova

  • +80 kgOltinoy Sotimboyeva

Bronze medalists:

  • -85 kgAkmaljon Isroilov

  • +90 kgArman Maxanov

  • -60 kgSitora Turdibekova

  • -75 kgAziza Zokirova

We congratulate all our athletes and the coaching staff on this success, once again demonstrating that the Uzbekistan boxing school is one of the strongest in the world!

UzbekistanGuiyangChinaKazakhstanFrance
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