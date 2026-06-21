Lucas Bergvall Decides to Leave Tottenham: Many Suitors for Swedish Talent

Tottenham Hotspur has encountered a serious problem in retaining one of its most promising young stars, Lucas Bergvall. The talented Swedish midfielder has informed the management of his intention to leave the club during the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old player, currently representing his national team at the 2026 World Cup, is seeking new challenges. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

According to information shared by The Athletic, Bergvall's decision was driven by the fact that he does not fit into the plans of the team's new head coach, Roberto De Zerbi. Despite his current contract running until June 2031, he sees his future outside of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Several Premier League giants are currently monitoring the situation closely.

From a successful debut to the bench

Lucas Bergvall's career at Tottenham resembles a real "rollercoaster". After joining from Djurgarden in 2024, the player initially performed brilliantly under Ange Postecoglou. He played a key role in the team's 2025 Europa League victory and contributed significantly to ending the club's 17-year trophy drought. At the end of that season, he was named the club's "Player of the Year".

However, the change of coaches at the club negatively impacted the Swedish midfielder's growth. Thomas Frank, who replaced Postecoglou, preferred to play the player on the wings rather than in the central area where he is most comfortable. This trend continued during Igor Tudor's tenure and became even more complicated with the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi in March of this year.

It is said that the 4-2-3-1 tactical scheme employed by the Italian specialist does not suit Bergvall's strengths. As a result, the player was hardly used in the final matches of the 2025-26 season. The lack of regular playing time has forced the player to take serious measures.

Fierce battle in the transfer market

The uncertainty surrounding Bergvall has not gone unnoticed by other Premier League clubs. Specifically, Chelsea and Aston Villa had previously contacted Tottenham regarding the player's transfer. While the Londoners rejected all offers during the winter transfer window, the player's own desire to leave has now completely changed the situation.

Experts believe that interest from other leading European leagues is inevitable for a versatile and technically gifted player like Bergvall. Tottenham management is now pondering whether to avoid losing one of their main assets to rivals or to sell him for the maximum possible price.