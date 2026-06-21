Liverpool Reject Inter Milan Bid for Curtis Jones

·23·Sport
Liverpool Reject Inter Milan Bid for Curtis Jones

English club Liverpool have rejected a second official bid from Italian champions Inter Milan to sign academy graduate Curtis Jones. The Merseyside club maintains a firm stance on the midfielder's valuation and is unwilling to let him go for a low price. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to The Athletic, Inter's management made a low-ball offer of approximately €25 million (£21.7 million) for the 25-year-old. However, Liverpool's leadership halted negotiations, stating that this amount does not reflect the player's true market value. This marks the Milan club's second unsuccessful attempt during the current summer transfer window.

Curtis Jones currently has only 12 months remaining on his contract with Liverpool. Despite this, club officials value the player at at least £35 million. The Merseyside side is justifying its demands based on recent transfers in the Premier League.

New benchmarks in the transfer market

Liverpool's management is citing the high fees paid by Tottenham for Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke as examples. Specifically, van Hecke was transferred for £52 million despite having only one year left on his contract. Consequently, the Merseyside club has decided not to sell Jones cheaply, even at the risk of losing him for free.

Curtis Jones is a graduate of the Liverpool academy and has made 228 appearances for the first team since his debut in 2019. In the 2025-26 season, he featured in 49 matches across all competitions, though he started only 28 of them. It is reported that the player is somewhat dissatisfied with his lack of a guaranteed starting spot.

Furthermore, contract renewal negotiations between the player and the club have reached a deadlock. So far, the parties have failed to reach an agreement, which further fuels the interest of giants like Inter. Unless the Italian club significantly increases its offer, Jones is expected to remain at Anfield next season.

According to Goal.com, Liverpool has not given up on signing the player to a new deal. If a balance can be found between the player's wage demands and the club's capabilities, the contract may be extended. Otherwise, Inter will attempt to sign him as a free agent in January or next summer.

LiverpoolInter MilanTransferCurtis JonesFootball
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