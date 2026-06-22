Oyarzabal's Benefit: He is the Man of the Match against Saudi Arabia!

The match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in the 2nd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage turned into a real show by the 'La Roja'. At the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA, the Spaniards showed no mercy, winning 4-0.

The undisputed brightest hero of this encounter was the forward Mikel Oyarzabal who was rightfully named Man of the Match for the incredible skill he displayed on the pitch.

Super class from Oyarzabal: A brace and an assist!

Mikel Oyarzabal completely dismantled the Saudi Arabian defense. The forward played a key role in almost all of his team's goal-scoring situations:

10th minute: He provided a brilliant assist for the young star Lamine Yamal's goal.

21st minute: He targeted the opponent's goal accurately, increasing the lead.

24th minute: Shortly after, he scored his second goal, practically deciding the fate of the match.

How was the fourth goal scored?

The remaining goal that secured Spain's landslide victory is also noteworthy. While Lamine Yamal demonstrated his scoring ability by finding the net, the fourth goal was an unfortunate own goal scored by Saudi Arabian defender Ali Al-Tambakti.

What awaits us next? (Play-off qualification)

Spain national team fans will now focus on the decisive final round of the group:

Final round match: On June 27, Spain will face a strong Uruguay national team.

The 2026 World Cup group stage matches will continue until June 27.