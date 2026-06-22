Oyarzabal's Benefit: He is the Man of the Match against Saudi Arabia!

·2·Sport
Oyarzabal's Benefit: He is the Man of the Match against Saudi Arabia!

The match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in the 2nd round of the 2026 World Cup group stage turned into a real show by the 'La Roja'. At the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA, the Spaniards showed no mercy, winning 4-0.

The undisputed brightest hero of this encounter was the forward Mikel Oyarzabal who was rightfully named Man of the Match for the incredible skill he displayed on the pitch.

Super class from Oyarzabal: A brace and an assist!

Mikel Oyarzabal completely dismantled the Saudi Arabian defense. The forward played a key role in almost all of his team's goal-scoring situations:

  • 10th minute: He provided a brilliant assist for the young star Lamine Yamal's goal.

  • 21st minute: He targeted the opponent's goal accurately, increasing the lead.

  • 24th minute: Shortly after, he scored his second goal, practically deciding the fate of the match.

How was the fourth goal scored?

The remaining goal that secured Spain's landslide victory is also noteworthy. While Lamine Yamal demonstrated his scoring ability by finding the net, the fourth goal was an unfortunate own goal scored by Saudi Arabian defender Ali Al-Tambakti.

What awaits us next? (Play-off qualification)

Spain national team fans will now focus on the decisive final round of the group:

  • Final round match: On June 27, Spain will face a strong Uruguay national team.

  • The 2026 World Cup group stage matches will continue until June 27.

Important information: This year's World Cup format is quite exciting for fans. The top two teams from each group will go directly to the play-offs (round of 16). Additionally, the eight best third-placed teams in their groups will also have a chance to advance. The dynamics are incredible, stay tuned!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Jose Mourinho Starts Revolution at Real Madrid: Transfer Policy Completely ChangedJose Mourinho Starts Revolution at Real Madrid: Transfer Policy Completely ChangedToday, 00:34Liverpool Reject Inter Milan Bid for Curtis JonesLiverpool Reject Inter Milan Bid for Curtis JonesYesterday, 23:51Vinícius Júnior celebrates his 500th match with a goal and an assistVinícius Júnior celebrates his 500th match with a goal and an assistYesterday, 23:20WC 2026: Curaçao Goalkeeper with 15 Saves Demands a Statue!WC 2026: Curaçao Goalkeeper with 15 Saves Demands a Statue!Yesterday, 23:16Spain secure playoff spot with dominant win over Saudi ArabiaSpain secure playoff spot with dominant win over Saudi ArabiaYesterday, 23:12Spain Crush Saudi Arabia, Historic Goal for Lamine YamalSpain Crush Saudi Arabia, Historic Goal for Lamine YamalYesterday, 23:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?