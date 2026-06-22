Barcelona Searching for Striker: Benjamin Sesko and Julian Alvarez on Radar

Spain's FC Barcelona has accelerated its search for a new center-forward to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window. Finding a worthy successor to Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the team, has become a priority for the coaching staff under Hansi Flick. Currently, the primary target for the Catalans is Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez. According to Goal.com, reports state.

According to information shared by Marca, Barcelona's sporting director Deco has placed the Argentine forward at the top of the transfer list. However, Atletico Madrid is completely opposed to selling its main goalscorer to a domestic rival. The fact that the Madrid side has even rejected offers exceeding 100 million euros indicates that negotiations are proving to be extremely difficult.

Julian Alvarez moved from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid last season for 75 million euros. He appeared in 106 matches for the capital club, scoring 49 goals. In particular, his efficiency in the Champions League (10 goals in 15 matches) has sparked great interest in the Barcelona management. However, the transfer fee and inter-club relations may hinder this deal.

Alternative Option: Benjamin Sesko

If the Julian Alvarez transfer does not materialize, Barcelona will move to their backup plan. According to Goal.com, Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko holds a primary spot on this list. The Slovenian talent moved from RB Leipzig to England in 2025 for 76.5 million euros. In his debut season with the "Red Devils," he managed to score 12 goals in 32 matches.

Hansi Flick is looking for a versatile forward who can integrate into the attack alongside stars like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres. Benjamin Sesko is said to fit the German specialist's requirements perfectly with his physical condition and technical skill. Additionally, the Catalans are considering candidates Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund and Karl Etta Eyong.

In a recent interview, Hansi Flick spoke about the team's attacking problems: "We need a striker who can quickly adapt to the team game and score goals consistently. We have clear plans; now we must wait for the situation in the transfer market. It won't be easy, but we will do our best."

Despite financial difficulties, Barcelona's management aims to build a squad capable of competing for the Champions League title. The club's transfer policy and which striker will sign a contract will become clear in the coming weeks. For now, the choice between Benjamin Sesko and Julian Alvarez remains dependent on the club's financial capabilities and Atletico Madrid's final decision.