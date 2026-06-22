Lamine Yamal scores debut World Cup goal: Spain crush Saudi Arabia

Spain's young star Lamine Yamal announced his team's true return to the tournament by scoring his first goal at the 2026 World Cup. In the match against Saudi Arabia, the Spaniards won 4-0, proving what they are capable of after the failure in the opening round. This victory significantly improves the situation in the group stage for Luis de la Fuente's pupils. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

This match was of utmost importance for Spain, who had recorded a goalless draw (0-0) against DR Congo in the tournament's opening game. According to Goal.com, while Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal started the first match on the bench, this time he entered the field in the starting lineup and took the team's attacking play to a new level. In a post-match interview, the young forward emphasized that the team had drawn the right conclusions from the first draw.

Historic goal and family joy

This match will also be remembered for a personal record for Lamine Yamal. He celebrated his debut World Cup goal by finishing a pass from Mikel Oyarzabal. For the 18-year-old footballer, these moments were very emotional, as he had watched the tournament four years ago as an ordinary schoolboy.

"This is a very special moment. I have always dreamed of playing in the World Cup. Scoring in my first game in the starting lineup is pure magic. While I watched the last World Cup sitting in a classroom, today I scored in front of my mother and family," says the hero of the match, unable to hide his excitement.

Why was Yamal substituted at halftime?

Despite a brilliant performance in the first half, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored a brace, were substituted at the start of the second half. Although this raised questions among many fans, the player explained it as the coach's tactical plan. According to him, the main goal was to save energy and be ready for the upcoming difficult stages.

"This was a pre-agreed plan. We were given the opportunity to give our all until halftime and then rest. The most important thing was to help the team and win. We have now found our rhythm and strive for more," Yamal added. With this victory, the Spanish national team continues its fight for leadership in its group.

The Spanish press and experts highly praise Yamal's performance. His movements and technique on the field not only increase the team's attacking potential but also pose a constant threat to the opposing defenders. Luis de la Fuente is expected to show more trust in this young talent in the next matches.