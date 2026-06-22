Kylian Mbappe defends teammate: Dembele is a "Ballon d'Or" winner and key weapon

·27·Sport
Kylian Mbappe defends teammate: Dembele is a "Ballon d'Or" winner and key weapon

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe has strongly responded to the criticism directed at his teammate Ousmane Dembele ahead of the match against Iraq in the Jaxon Championship. The Real Madrid forward highlighted Dembele's tactical importance on the pitch and how vital he is for the team after Dembele came under fire following the match against Senegal. According to Goal.com, reports .

Speaking at the press conference, Mbappe stated that he had analyzed Dembele's performance in depth. According to him, while many are praising the heroes of the second half, it was Ousmane who made the best moves in the first part of the match. Goal.com reports that the captain urged others not to doubt his teammate's skill.

Tactical advantage and "Ballon d'Or" recognition

"I watched the game twice. In the first half, Ousmane was the best among the attacking four and stood out more than anyone. Although Michael Olise and I performed the decisive tasks in the second half, Dembele also contributed. He drew the opponents toward himself and created the space for the first goal," Mbappe explained.

Additionally, Kylian Mbappe referred to his teammate as a "Ballon d'Or" winner (either among youth or in a symbolic sense), stating that the entire team believes in him. He expressed full confidence that the PSG star will return to his best form starting from tomorrow's match and become a fundamental player for France throughout the tournament.

Captaincy responsibility and new talents

On the eve of his 100th appearance for the national team, Mbappe also touched upon the responsibility that comes with the captain's armband. He did not hide that he understands the importance of leaving a mark in his country's history and sometimes feels the pressure. However, for the experienced forward, a brace in the first game is not the limit.

During the interview, Mbappe also spoke warmly about the team's new member, Michael Olise. He noted that Olise is a player with a unique style capable of creating unexpected situations in any game. It was noted that due to the abundance of talent in the France national team, new heroes can emerge in every match.

The France national team will face Iraq in the next round of the Jaxon Championship group stage. This match is generating great interest as it marks Mbappe's anniversary game and provides Dembele an opportunity to give a fitting response to his critics.

FranceKylian MbappeOusmane DembeleJaxon ChampionshipReal Madrid
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