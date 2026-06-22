Bukayo Saka and World Cup 2026: John Barnes reveals Arsenal star's main issue

·41·Sport
Bukayo Saka and World Cup 2026: John Barnes reveals Arsenal star's main issue

England legend John Barnes has shared his thoughts on the biggest obstacle Bukayo Saka may face ahead of the 2026 World Cup. In an interview with Goal.com, Barnes emphasized that the decisive factor will not be the winger's productivity, but his physical condition. Goal.com reports .

Last season, Bukayo Saka achieved one of the biggest successes of his career as Arsenal clinched the Premier League title after a 22-year hiatus. He also featured in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. However, the key player in Mikel Arteta's side has recently been plagued by injuries.

According to Barnes, Saka's chronic Achilles tendon issue poses a serious threat to his place in the national team. Specifically, he was left on the bench for England's match against Croatia, with Chelsea's Noni Madueke taking his place. This situation raises questions about whether the player can operate at full strength during the tournament.

Physical fitness – the key factor

“It's not about his form, but his physical condition. Saka played brilliantly for Arsenal, but right now Madueke looks readier. Thomas Tuchel knows exactly how fit the player is and how much of an impact he can make. No one doubts Saka's skill, but his inclusion in the starting lineup depends solely on his health,” says John Barnes.

Due to injuries last season, Saka managed to score 11 goals across all competitions, with only 7 coming in the Premier League. While many experts expected more goals from the 24-year-old, Barnes noted that these statistics are secondary to team success.

In Barnes' view, if England become World Champions and Saka doesn't score a single goal, it wouldn't matter. The most important thing is team play and being part of a collective capable of winning. The expert noted that Thomas Tuchel focuses on the overall result rather than individual numbers.

Individual statistics and team balance

Barnes made an interesting comparison regarding individual stats: “If Saka or Marcus Rashford start scoring more, it means Harry Kane scores fewer. For the coach, it's not about who scores, but that the team wins.” This approach reaffirms that in modern football, team interests prevail over the personal ambitions of star players.

Currently, Bukayo Saka is preparing for the upcoming match against Ghana. Despite his limited participation in training, fans and the coaching staff are hopeful for the young star's quick return. The road to the 2026 World Cup is expected to be a unique challenge for England.

Bukayo SakaEnglandArsenalWorld CupFootball
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