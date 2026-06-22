Alexia Putellas Choosing New Team: Where Will the Two-Time Ballon d'Or Winner Go?

·70·Sport
Alexia Putellas Choosing New Team: Where Will the Two-Time Ballon d'Or Winner Go?

One of the brightest stars of women's football, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, is on the verge of making a final decision regarding her future. After a successful 14-year career, the Spanish midfielder who left FC Barcelona is expected to announce her new team within this week. This was reported by Mundo Deportivo. Goal.com will report on this.

Putellas ended last season with a true triumph at Barcelona. Together with her team, she achieved a 'quadruple', winning the Spanish league, the national cup and super cup, as well as the Women's Champions League. The 32-year-old footballer proved she is still one of the world's strongest players, recording 19 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

Competition Between USA and English Clubs

Currently, England's London City Lionesses are the main contenders in the transfer race, but representatives of the USA's NWSL league are trying to change the situation. Specifically, Boston Legacy and the reigning champions Gotham FC have made serious offers to sign Putellas. Since the US championship resumes in mid-July, the teams want to finalize the transfer as soon as possible.

Additionally, there are reports that the giants of English women's football — Arsenal and Chelsea — are also interested in Alexia Putellas. According to sources, one of the London clubs has offered the player a very high salary and a lucrative contract. Both teams aim to strengthen their midfield ahead of the next season.

Putellas is not only an experienced leader but also a huge source of income for any club from a marketing perspective. Her farewell to Barcelona was an unexpected event for all of Spain, but the player has expressed her readiness to accept new challenges. Her next destination could significantly shift the balance of power in women's football.

As a reminder, Alexia Putellas remains one of the main contenders for the next Ballon d'Or award to be presented in September. Being named the best player in the Champions League has further increased these chances. In the coming days, the global football community will learn the conclusion of this transfer saga.

Alexia PutellasFC BarcelonaWomen's FootballTransfersBallon d'Or
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