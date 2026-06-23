Giovanni Malago elected President of the Italian Football Federation

A new president has been elected for the Italian Football Federation. Giovanni Malago will now lead the organization. He previously served as the president of the Italian National Olympic Committee.

In the election held in Rome, Malago received 68.58% of the delegates' votes. His sole opponent was Giancarlo Abete. According to the voting results, Malago defeated his rival by a wide margin.

Giovanni Malago takes over the position of federation president from Gabriele Gravina. Gravina led the organization from 2018 until the spring of 2026.