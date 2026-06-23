Longest Match: France Defeats Iraq to Advance to Playoffs (Video)

The World Cup taking place across the USA, Canada, and Mexico continues to deliver unexpected records and dramas. The Group I match between France and Iraq will be remembered by fans not only for the goals scored but for an extraordinary event that entered football history.

In the match held at the majestic Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the European giant left their opponents with no chance, 3:0 securing a confident victory.

Star Show: A brace from Mbappe and a historic goal from Dembele

The match was played under complete tactical dominance by the French, and the team leaders made their mark:

Kylian Mbappe: Taking true leadership on the pitch, he scored two goals to record a brace.

Ousmane Dembele: The current Ballon d'Or winner achieved a significant milestone in his career — celebrating his debut goal in World Cup tournaments.

A 4-hour marathon: Nature's whim at the stadium

SportyTV reports that this match entered the record books as the longest match in the history of World Cups. The match lasted exactly 4 hours in total! This was caused not by the struggle on the pitch, but by a severe storm in the Philadelphia sky:

Just before the end of the first half, heavy rain covered the stadium and lightning began to strike. For safety reasons, the start of the second half was delayed by two hours.

According to the state's special regulations, if lightning is observed in the stadium area, players are not allowed to return to the pitch until at least 30 minutes have passed since the last strike. Due to this strict safety measure, fans and players had to wait a long time for the start of the second half.

France strengthens leadership and reaches the playoffs!

Following victory in such a difficult and prolonged match, the French national team became the clear leader of Group I with 6 points from two games, securing their playoff spot ahead of schedule.

The French will play their final group stage match against Norway on June 26. Although their progression is already decided, this match will serve as good preparation for the playoffs.