Children who posed with Ronaldo at Jar Stadium may play against him today

2009. Jar Stadium in Tashkent. During Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to Uzbekistan, he posed for a souvenir photo with trainees from the Bunyodkor academy. The author of this shot is Anvar Ilyosov.

17 years later, two of the children from that photo have the opportunity to take the field against Ronaldo. They are no longer youths watching the Portuguese footballer from the sidelines, but could be his opponents in the Uzbekistan national team.

The children who stood in one frame with Ronaldo that day may now step onto the pitch to defeat him.

Uzbekistan will play Portugal on June 23 in the second round of the World Cup group stage. The match in Houston will start at 22:00 Tashkent time.