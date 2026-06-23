Barcelona Ready to Spend 130 Million Euros for Julian Alvarez

Another sensational transfer operation is brewing in Spanish football. Barcelona is preparing a record-breaking offer of 130 million euros to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. The possibility of this transfer has increased sharply after the Argentine world champion openly expressed his desire to leave the Madrid club. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to SPORT, Julian Alvarez's dissatisfaction with the atmosphere at the Metropolitano stadium and his desire for new challenges have spurred the Barcelona management into action. This deal, which initially seemed impossible, has now become a priority for the club officials. The Catalans intend to use the player's personal position as a primary lever in negotiations.

Negotiation Process and Financial Details

It is reported that the first meeting between Barcelona representatives and the player's agents took place on May 27 of this year. At that summit, the parties discussed the main terms of a future agreement. Currently, the club management is working on a second, improved offer, which is expected to be valued at 130 million euros.

Barcelona is confident that they have full strategic control of the situation. Warnings that Atletico Madrid management might complain about illegal contact with the player have not stopped the Catalans. The club views this as a standard process in the modern transfer market.

If Julian Alvarez's transfer takes place, it will become one of the biggest deals of the current summer transfer window. By strengthening the attacking line, Barcelona aims to become a primary contender not only for La Liga but also for the Champions League title. The Argentine forward's versatility is expected to fit perfectly into the team's style of play.

So far, Atletico Madrid has not reached a final decision regarding letting go of one of its main stars. However, the player's own desire to leave and the large sum offered by Barcelona may force the Madrid club to the negotiating table. The decisive phase of this transfer saga is expected to begin in the coming weeks.