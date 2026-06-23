Barcelona Ready to Spend 130 Million Euros for Julian Alvarez

·142·Sport
Barcelona Ready to Spend 130 Million Euros for Julian Alvarez

Another sensational transfer operation is brewing in Spanish football. Barcelona is preparing a record-breaking offer of 130 million euros to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. The possibility of this transfer has increased sharply after the Argentine world champion openly expressed his desire to leave the Madrid club. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to SPORT, Julian Alvarez's dissatisfaction with the atmosphere at the Metropolitano stadium and his desire for new challenges have spurred the Barcelona management into action. This deal, which initially seemed impossible, has now become a priority for the club officials. The Catalans intend to use the player's personal position as a primary lever in negotiations.

Negotiation Process and Financial Details

It is reported that the first meeting between Barcelona representatives and the player's agents took place on May 27 of this year. At that summit, the parties discussed the main terms of a future agreement. Currently, the club management is working on a second, improved offer, which is expected to be valued at 130 million euros.

Barcelona is confident that they have full strategic control of the situation. Warnings that Atletico Madrid management might complain about illegal contact with the player have not stopped the Catalans. The club views this as a standard process in the modern transfer market.

If Julian Alvarez's transfer takes place, it will become one of the biggest deals of the current summer transfer window. By strengthening the attacking line, Barcelona aims to become a primary contender not only for La Liga but also for the Champions League title. The Argentine forward's versatility is expected to fit perfectly into the team's style of play.

So far, Atletico Madrid has not reached a final decision regarding letting go of one of its main stars. However, the player's own desire to leave and the large sum offered by Barcelona may force the Madrid club to the negotiating table. The decisive phase of this transfer saga is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

BarcelonaAtletico MadridJulian AlvarezLa LigaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Sergio Aguero: Julian Alvarez is a perfect fit for Barcelona's styleSergio Aguero: Julian Alvarez is a perfect fit for Barcelona's styleToday, 20:59Joao Cancelo defends Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar: "They don't have to prove anything to anyone"Joao Cancelo defends Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar: "They don't have to prove anything to anyone"Today, 20:19Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Predicted Lineups AnnouncedPortugal vs Uzbekistan: Predicted Lineups AnnouncedToday, 19:50Former Footballer: Ronaldo Will Easily Score a Brace Against UzbekistanFormer Footballer: Ronaldo Will Easily Score a Brace Against UzbekistanToday, 19:14Famous Sports Publication Predicts Portugal vs Uzbekistan MatchFamous Sports Publication Predicts Portugal vs Uzbekistan MatchToday, 19:11Declan Rice on Harry Kane: "It's a great honor to play in the same team as him"Declan Rice on Harry Kane: "It's a great honor to play in the same team as him"Today, 18:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team