Elon Musk Says All Cars Will Be Equipped With Starlink

·42·Technology
Elon Musk Says All Cars Will Be Equipped With Starlink

In the future, all cars worldwide are expected to receive global connectivity through a space-based internet network, with SpaceX technologies playing a decisive role in the process. According to ixbt.com, billionaire Elon Musk said that every car will eventually be equipped with the Starlink system. Ixbt.com reports this.

For now, the entrepreneur has not clarified whether this possibility applies only to vehicles manufactured at Tesla plants or will cover the entire automotive market. However, he believes that this is preciselythe only way to provide billions of vehicles with high-speed internet.

Next-Generation Design and Technical Solutions

The statement was prompted by images taken during tests of the Tesla Cybercab robotaxi. A new, distinctively mounted version of the Starlink terminal was visible on these vehicles. Unlike the previous bulky and immediately noticeable equipment, the new satellite antenna barely protrudes from the body.

The antenna is concealed beneath a special gold-colored cover that blends perfectly with the car's exterior. Experts say this design solution will provide aesthetic and aerodynamic benefits when the technology enters mass production.

Global Significance

Today, cars are primarily connected to the internet through traditional mobile network operators. However, in areas with limited coverage, including deserts, mountainous regions and remote villages, connection quality drops sharply. Integrating the Starlink network into cars could completely eliminate dependence on ground stations.

The technology will accelerate data exchange between billions of cars and further improve the safety of autonomous driving systems. Satellite internet will be especially valuable for transmitting real-time information about traffic congestion, weather changes and emergencies on the roads.

StarlinkElon MuskTeslaCarsTechnology
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