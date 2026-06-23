Sergio Aguero: Julian Alvarez is a perfect fit for Barcelona's style

Argentina national team and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has commented on the rumors regarding his compatriot Julian Alvarez's move to Barcelona. According to the former striker, Alvarez, who currently plays for Atletico Madrid, is the most suitable candidate for the Catalan club. If this transfer takes place, Barcelona is expected to gain a versatile and universal player in their attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In recent days, reports about Julian Alvarez's desire to leave the Metropolitano stadium have been at the center of sports publications. It is said that the player himself has openly requested a transfer and that his primary goal is specifically Barcelona. In an interview with the Jijantes streaming platform, Aguero expressed confidence that Alvarez's skill could take Hansi Flick's team to a new level.

Universal attacker and tactical advantage

Aguero specifically recognized Julian Alvarez's versatility on the pitch. According to him, the 26-year-old forward can be equally effective not only in the center but also on the wings and as an attacking midfielder. This would provide a significant advantage for Barcelona during a season where injuries are common.

“Julian could play for many clubs, but his style of play is created specifically for Barcelona. He is a high-level performer—a universal attacker who can create danger from any point on the pitch. Having such a player is a great blessing for any coach,” Sergio Aguero emphasized.

Alvarez moved from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid in 2024. However, his career at the Madrid club did not go as expected, and he announced his readiness for new challenges. According to Goal.com, the player has already met with the club management, and both parties have agreed that a transfer is the most viable path.

Sincere choice and future plans

Aguero also supported the player's decision to openly declare his intentions. In his opinion, Alvarez chose an honest path to realize his dream and achieve growth in his career. The player himself stated in an interview with the media: “The best solution for everyone is a transfer. I want to make my dreams come true.”

Currently, optimism is high in the Barcelona camp. If financial issues are resolved positively, Alvarez could wear the Blaugrana colors in the near future. This transfer would not only increase the club's attacking potential but also strengthen competition with experienced strikers like Robert Lewandowski.

This transfer is certainly interesting for Uzbek football fans as well, since Barcelona is one of the clubs with the most supporters in our country. The arrival of a young and talented star like Alvarez could significantly improve the Catalans' prospects not only in the Spanish league but also in the Champions League.