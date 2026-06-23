Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Portugal?
The Uzbekistan national team faces Portugal today in the World Cup group stage. The match, starting at 22:00, will be broadcast live on the "Zo‘r TV" channel. Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro has fielded the team in a 3-4-3 formation, while Portugal has opted for a 4-2-3-1 scheme. Substitutes, the Portugal head coach, and the stadium name are not shown in the lineup graphic.
Uzbekistan starting XI:
• Goalkeeper: A. Nematov
• Defenders: R. Ashurmatov, A. Abdullayev, A. Husanov
• Midfielders: Sh. Nasrullayev, O. Shukurov, O. Hamrobekov, B. Karimov
• Forwards: A. Fayzullayev, E. Shomurodov, A. Ganiyev
Portugal starting XI:
• Goalkeeper: D. Costa
• Defenders: J. Cancelo, R. Dias, R. Veiga, N. Mendes
• Midfielders: V. Ferreira, J. Neves, P. Neto, B. Fernandes, J. Felix
• Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
The match between Uzbekistan and Portugal starts at 22:00. The game will be broadcast live on the "Zo‘r TV" channel.
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