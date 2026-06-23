Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Portugal?

·665·Sport
Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Portugal?

The Uzbekistan national team faces Portugal today in the World Cup group stage. The match, starting at 22:00, will be broadcast live on the "Zo‘r TV" channel. Uzbekistan head coach Fabio Cannavaro has fielded the team in a 3-4-3 formation, while Portugal has opted for a 4-2-3-1 scheme. Substitutes, the Portugal head coach, and the stadium name are not shown in the lineup graphic.

Uzbekistan starting XI:

• Goalkeeper: A. Nematov
• Defenders: R. Ashurmatov, A. Abdullayev, A. Husanov
• Midfielders: Sh. Nasrullayev, O. Shukurov, O. Hamrobekov, B. Karimov
• Forwards: A. Fayzullayev, E. Shomurodov, A. Ganiyev

Portugal starting XI:

• Goalkeeper: D. Costa
• Defenders: J. Cancelo, R. Dias, R. Veiga, N. Mendes
• Midfielders: V. Ferreira, J. Neves, P. Neto, B. Fernandes, J. Felix
• Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

The match between Uzbekistan and Portugal starts at 22:00. The game will be broadcast live on the "Zo‘r TV" channel.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo sets historic record: First player to score in six World CupsCristiano Ronaldo sets historic record: First player to score in six World CupsToday, 22:53Kevin De Bruyne concerned over Belgium's strugglesKevin De Bruyne concerned over Belgium's strugglesToday, 22:36Luis Suarez on Lionel Messi: "Words Fail to Describe Him"Luis Suarez on Lionel Messi: "Words Fail to Describe Him"Today, 22:36Uzbekistan vs Portugal Live Text CommentaryUzbekistan vs Portugal Live Text CommentaryToday, 22:30Otabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva Support National TeamOtabek Umarov and Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva Support National TeamToday, 22:26John Terry Disappointed with Chelsea Board: Why Was the Legendary Captain Overlooked?John Terry Disappointed with Chelsea Board: Why Was the Legendary Captain Overlooked?Today, 22:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team