Kevin De Bruyne concerned over Belgium's struggles

·6·Sport
Kevin De Bruyne concerned over Belgium's struggles

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne has issued a serious warning to his teammates following a poor start at the 2026 World Cup in North America. After failing to win the first two group stage matches, the "Red Devils" are facing the risk of an early exit. The slump of a team considered one of the tournament favorites came as a surprise to the football community. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Rudi Garcia's side managed only two points after draws against Iran and Egypt. Most frustratingly, the Belgian players have yet to score a goal; the only goal in the match against Egypt was an own goal scored by defender Mohamed Hany. According to Goal.com, Kevin De Bruyne spoke openly about the internal atmosphere and on-field mistakes.

Mistakes and psychological pressure

"We made too many childish mistakes and put too much pressure on ourselves," De Bruyne told Gazzetta in an interview. He noted that despite numerous shots in the match against Iran, luck was not on their side. Specifically, a goal scored by Mehdi Taremi was disallowed due to offside, which saved the Belgians from defeat.

The 34-year-old playmaker, currently representing Napoli, admitted that neither he nor Romelu Lukaku are in peak physical condition. However, he believes that experience and leadership can pull the team out of this difficult situation. According to Kevin, moods shift quickly in major tournaments, and it is now time to show willpower.

The last chance for the Golden Generation

The connection between Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, representatives of Belgian football's "Golden Generation," has been the team's foundation for years. However, recent matches show that this tandem has lost its former effectiveness. Against the backdrop of Lukaku's goal drought, fans and experts suggest giving opportunities to younger players like Charles De Ketelaere.

Nevertheless, Kevin De Bruyne insists that personal relationships must be set aside to focus entirely on the team goal. "We are not fulfilling our task, but we have the chance to fix it," the midfielder concluded. The Belgium national team must achieve a maximum result in their final group match to secure a place in the playoffs.

BelgiumKevin De BruyneRomelu LukakuWorld CupFootball
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