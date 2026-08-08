The bride and groom’s dance at Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding took center stage (video)

The wedding of Azizbek, the son of actress and TV presenter Rayhon Ulasenova, took place yesterday, August 7. Interesting videos from the lavish wedding spread across social media, attracting considerable interest from followers.

One of the videos shows Azizbek and Azizaxon performing a specially prepared dance together for the wedding. The couple’s performance also attracted the attention of guests attending the ceremony, who welcomed it with applause.

The bride’s dance particularly pleased many people. Since dancing in a wedding dress was somewhat uncomfortable, Azizaxon took the stage in a specially prepared red outfit and performed the dance together with the groom.

The performance was also warmly received by social media users. In the comments, followers noted that Azizbek and Azizaxon suited each other very well and both looked beautiful, while also highly praising their dance.

A number of well-known artists also attended the wedding, adding to the festive atmosphere for the guests.