Final Major Update Announced for Galaxy S23 Smartphones

·184·Technology
Final Major Update Announced for Galaxy S23 Smartphones

Continuing its software policy for flagship devices, Samsung has officially confirmed how far the smartphones in its popular Galaxy S23 series will be updated. According to ixbt.com, Android 17 and the One UI 9.0 interface will be the final major software update for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 FE models. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This decision is significant for owners of devices in the series, as the smartphones will not be able to move to the next generation of the operating system after this update. The step fully aligns with Samsung’s previously announced long-term support strategy and allows users to plan their smartphones’ future capabilities in advance.

Update History and Stages

The entire Galaxy S23 series was introduced to the market in 2023 and initially launched with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. At the time, the manufacturer promised to provide four major operating system updates for these devices. To date, most of that promise has been fulfilled, with users having already received the first three major updates.

Currently, smartphones in the series run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 QPR2. According to the plan, Android 17 will be the final milestone for these devices. Owners are still expected to receive security patches for some time after installing this final major update, but upgrading to Android 18 will not be technically possible.

SamsungGalaxy S23Android 17One UITechnology
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