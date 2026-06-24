Jude Bellingham Breaks Wayne Rooney's England Record

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Jude Bellingham Breaks Wayne Rooney's England Record

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has achieved a historic milestone with the England national team. Appearing in the match against Ghana as part of the 2026 World Cup, the footballer became the youngest player to make 50 appearances for the "Three Lions". With this achievement, he successfully broke the long-standing record set by the legendary Wayne Rooney. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Bellingham reached this milestone at the age of 22 years and 359 days. For comparison, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney played his 50th match at 23 years and 159 days. The young talent is not only breaking records but has already become the main driving force of the team managed by Thomas Tuchel.

Consistency Behind the Records

Bellingham made his international debut in 2020, and in a short time, he managed to participate in four major international tournaments. In this regard, he has surpassed peers like Germany's Jamal Musiala, holding the status of the youngest European footballer to participate in four major competitions. He currently has 7 goals for the national team.

At the club level, Jude is also recording impressive results. In 140 matches for Real Madrid, he has scored 46 goals. His leadership skills on the pitch and his ability to take responsibility in crucial moments are highly valued by experts. In particular, Jordan Henderson described him as a "big-game player," emphasizing his extreme importance to the team.

Future Goals and New Milestones

According to statistical analysis, if Bellingham continues to participate in an average of 9 games per year over the next decade, he could even break Peter Shilton's absolute record of 125 caps. He now joins a group of five English footballers, including Bukayo Saka, who made 50 appearances before the age of 25.

However, for the player himself, team success is more important than personal records. The England national team aims to finally secure a major championship after a 60-year hiatus. Currently, the team is fighting to maintain its lead in the World Cup group stage and guarantee a spot in the playoffs. Jude Bellingham being in peak sporting form will undoubtedly be a decisive factor in realizing England's dream.

Jude BellinghamReal MadridEnglandWorld CupRecord
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