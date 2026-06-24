Could Lionel Messi Play in the 2030 World Cup and Move to the Premier League?

·0·Sport
Could Lionel Messi Play in the 2030 World Cup and Move to the Premier League?

Living legend of the football world Lionel Messi continues to amaze fans and experts by maintaining his unbelievable sporting form. According to former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, the Argentine star will not only continue to play at a high level but could also feature in the next World Cup at the age of 43. This was reported by Goal.com. report states.

In an interview on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor spoke about Messi's phenomenal talent, emphasizing that if he moved to the English Premier League, he could lead any team to a championship level. Specifically, he analyzed the 'Messi factor' using his former club, Aston Villa, as an example. According to him, if Lionel Messi joined the squad, the team would be capable of winning even the Champions League.

Premier League and European Peaks

"If Aston Villa signed Messi, the team would win the English Premier League and the Champions League. I have no doubt about it," says Agbonlahor. The expert's bold views came after Messi's impressive start in a major tournament in North America. As a reminder, Lionel Messi became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in World Cup history and remains the absolute record holder with 18 goals in the tournament.

Although Lionel Messi is currently on the verge of turning 39, his movements on the pitch and ability to control the game have not diminished. According to Agbonlahor, while many consider this tournament to be Messi's last major competition, he could actually participate in the anniversary World Cup in 2030.

Fan Respect and Historical Results

Recalling memories from the World Cup in Qatar, Agbonlahor said that every move Messi makes on the pitch is like an unforgettable 90-minute concert for the fans. The endless love of Argentine fans for their captain and Messi's scoring in six consecutive games prove that he is still the best player in the world.

Currently, Lionel Messi remains a decisive figure not only for his club but also for his national team. Predictions that he could still be on the green pitch at 43 are causing heated discussions among the football community. If this happens, Messi will further solidify his name as one of the players with the longest and most successful careers in football history.

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