Fayzullayev: I am proud to be Uzbek and play for the national team

·3·Sport
Fayzullayev: I am proud to be Uzbek and play for the national team

Uzbekistan national team player Abbosbek Fayzullayev shared his thoughts after the match against Portugal in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The 'White Wolves' lost the match 0-5. Fayzullayev noted that the game was very difficult and the final result was not what the players had hoped for.

«Today's game was very tough. The score wasn't what we wanted. We are very disappointed because we wanted to play differently on the pitch», he said.

Abbosbek admitted that Portugal was superior in this encounter. In his view, the opponent's high level and individual skill were evident on the field.

«To be honest, Portugal played better than us and proved it on the pitch. Nevertheless, we fought until the end», the footballer emphasized.

Fayzullayev said there is no time to dwell on the national team's defeat. Now, all attention must be focused on the decisive match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final round of the group stage.

«We don't have much time. We must forget this game and focus on the match against DR Congo, because a very important battle lies ahead of us», he said.

According to the player, Uzbekistan still has a chance to advance from the group. Therefore, the game against DR Congo becomes the most important match of the tournament.

«We still have a chance to get out of the group. This will be the most important game in the group. God willing, we must win it», Fayzullayev added.

Abbosbek also touched upon the goal scored by Aziz Ganiyev, which was disallowed by the referee's decision. He believes that if this goal had stood, the course of the match might have been different.

«If Ganiyev's goal had been counted, the game would have been different. That goal would have boosted our motivation. But if the referees made the right decision, I have no complaints», said the player.

Fayzullayev also admitted that Uzbekistan failed to create many dangerous situations during the match. He noted that the skill of the Portuguese players and the high quality of the opponent's midfield played a significant role.

«We couldn't create many chances today. The level of the opponent's attackers played a big part. We played against a national team with one of the strongest midfields in the world», said Abbosbek.

He noted that the match against such a strong opponent was a great experience for the Uzbekistan players. However, instead of looking back, it is now necessary to prepare for the final round.

«This was a great experience for us. But there is no time to think about this game. Now we prepare for the final match», he said.

At the end of the interview, Fayzullayev specifically emphasized that defending the honor of the national team is a great pride for him.

«I want to say one thing: I am proud to be Uzbek and to defend the honor of the national team. Whether in winning games or losing battles, we all play for Uzbekistan», said Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

Now, the Uzbekistan national team will prepare for the decisive match against DR Congo. The 'White Wolves' will take the field to win this match and keep their chances of advancing to the next stage alive.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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