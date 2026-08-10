Darwin Núñez announced Liverpool transfer before the club

Liverpool's former striker Darwin Núñez revealed on social media that his compatriot Ronald Araújo had joined the English club, even before the official announcement. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club have signed the Barcelona defender on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent for £47 million. Goal.com reports .

Although Liverpool have not yet officially introduced their new defender, Darwin Núñez, who moved to Al-Hilal last summer, took matters into his own hands. On Friday, he posted a photo with Ronald Araújo on X, formerly Twitter, revealing the transfer to the football world and earning applause from fans.

Ronald Araújo in a Liverpool shirt

In his heartfelt message, Darwin Núñez expressed his unconditional love for his former team and wished his new teammate good luck. Núñez wrote in his post: "I wish you all the best at this great club, my friend. I am very happy that you are experiencing the love and support of the LFC fans. They are truly special and will make you feel it again and again," congratulating his compatriot.

The transfer is an important step in strengthening Liverpool's defence, which was left depleted after Ibrahima Konaté recently joined Real Madrid on a free transfer. During his successful La Liga career, Ronald Araújo made 213 appearances for Barcelona, winning three league titles and five domestic cups.

The Uruguayan centre-back was also named in the La Liga Team of the Season for the 2021/22 and 2023/24 campaigns. The experienced defender's arrival will help fill a problematic gap in Liverpool's squad.

Darwin Núñez's decision to share the news before the club made an official statement sparked heated discussion among fans. Internet users reacted to the former striker's move with humour and enthusiasm, expressing their gratitude to him.