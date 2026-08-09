Liverpool lose to Monaco after surrendering a two-goal lead

·55·Sport
Liverpool lose to Monaco after surrendering a two-goal lead

Liverpool, preparing for the new Premier League season, surrendered their advantage in a friendly against Monaco. Despite the Merseysiders taking a two-goal lead in the opening minutes at Anfield, they ultimately lost 3-2. BBC Sport reports that the result is causing concern for head coach Andoni Iraola, as the defensive weaknesses from last season continue to have an impact. Goal.com reports .

The hosts started brightly, entertaining the fans with attractive attacks in the opening minutes. Following a series of quick combinations in midfield, Alexander Isak opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Soon afterwards, Florian Wirtz capitalised on confusion in the penalty area to score his team’s second goal and strengthen their advantage. The new signings’ performances made a positive impression on the coaching staff.

Defensive problems resurface

However, the team’s attacking success was overshadowed by old defensive mistakes. Towards the end of the first half, Virgil van Dijk committed a foul in his own penalty area, and the referee awarded Monaco a penalty. Aleksandr Golovin made no mistake from the spot to reduce the deficit. In the second half, the initiative passed entirely to the visitors.

After numerous changes at half-time, Liverpool’s defence looked disorganised. Mika Biereth and Paris Brunner converted their second-half chances to secure a convincing victory for Monaco. When the final whistle blew, the scoreboard showed 3-2, and the result left the team’s fans concerned.

Attacking cohesion and positives

Despite the defeat, the performance of the new attacking duo, who joined the team last summer for a combined £225 million, offered encouragement to the coach and fans. Florian Wirtz excelled in a central creative role, supplying the Swedish striker Isak with well-weighted passes and seriously testing Monaco goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký several times.

Speaking to LFC TV after the match, Alexander Isak stressed that the atmosphere in the squad was good and everyone remained in high spirits. He assured fans that the team would correct all its mistakes and be ready by the start of the season. Andoni Iraola also noted that an important step had been taken towards presenting fans with a team they could be proud of and identify with.

LiverpoolAndoni IraolaAlexander IsakMonacoPremier League
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