An unexpected event has occurred in the USA's MLS: Chicago Fire's 20-year-old defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi managed to gather more votes than Lionel Messi in a stars poll. This result has drawn the attention of not only North America but the global football community to the South African talent. This was reported by Goal.com news states.

Mbokazi secured a spot in the All-Star squad in his very first season in MLS. According to Goal.com, the young defender, in his debut season of receiving such high recognition, surpassed eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in the vote count. This indicates that not only his on-field performance but also his popularity among fans is growing rapidly.

Commenting on this success, South African football legend Doctor Khumalo called Mbokazi a true "ambassador" of his country. Khumalo was the last South African to be included in an MLS All-Star squad 30 years ago. He noted that today's MLS is much stronger and has become a more commercially attractive brand than in the 1990s.

A new era for South African football

Mbokazi moved from Orlando Pirates to the USA in December 2025. The four-year contract he signed with Chicago Fire is proving to be fully justified. Currently, the player is active not only at the club level but also with the South African national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Experts believe that Mbokazi's success is rooted in the strict discipline and training he received at the Orlando Pirates academy. In a star-studded league like MLS, especially in an environment where names like Lionel Messi, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Muller play, taking the lead at such a young age is a rare occurrence.

Currently, several other South African footballers, including Puso Dithejane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and Olwethu Makhanya, are also playing in the USA. However, Mbokazi stands out from the rest with his confident play and charisma. It is said that he has all the potential to become one of the world's strongest defenders in the future.

This achievement is not only a personal result for the player but also serves to increase the prestige of the South African football school on the world stage. Competing in the same league as legends like Lionel Messi and winning the love of the fans is expected to be the prologue to a great career for Mbokazi.