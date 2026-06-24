Behruz Karimov sets World Cup record in match against Portugal

·96·Sport
Behruz Karimov sets World Cup record in match against Portugal

A new World Cup record was set during the second round of Group K in the 2026 World Cup in the match between the Portugal and Uzbekistan national teams.

The age difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Behruzjon Karimov, who were on the pitch at the same time, became the largest in the history of the World Cup.

On the match day, Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo was 41 years, 4 months, and 18 days old. Uzbekistan defender Behruzjon Karimov was 18 years, 10 months, and 16 days old. The difference between the two players was 22 years and 183 days.

The previous record was set at the 1994 World Cup. At that time, the age difference between Cameroon forward Roger Milla and Russia forward Vladimir Beschastnykh was 21 years and 321 days.

In the third round of the group stage, Portugal will play Colombia on June 28. The Uzbekistan national team will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the same day.

Several other records involving Uzbekistan were set during the 2026 World Cup. A record number of tickets were sold for the first-round match against Colombia.

Additionally, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who scored Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup goal, became the shortest player to score a header in a World Cup match in the 21st century. His height is 167 centimeters.

UzbekistanPortugalBehruz KarimovCristiano RonaldoAbbosbek FayzullayevWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

World Cup Clash: What Happened Between Carlos Queiroz and Jude Bellingham?World Cup Clash: What Happened Between Carlos Queiroz and Jude Bellingham?Today, 12:59Husanov couldn't hold back tears, Bernardo consoled himHusanov couldn't hold back tears, Bernardo consoled himToday, 12:50WC 2026: Panama vs Croatia 0-1 (Watch the goal)WC 2026: Panama vs Croatia 0-1 (Watch the goal)Today, 12:38'Uzbekistan was weak' — Famous Portuguese agent...'Uzbekistan was weak' — Famous Portuguese agent...Today, 12:30Ravshan Ermatov reacts to defeat against PortugalRavshan Ermatov reacts to defeat against PortugalToday, 12:12Star Who Outvoted Lionel Messi: Mbekezeli Mbokazi Amazes World FootballStar Who Outvoted Lionel Messi: Mbekezeli Mbokazi Amazes World FootballToday, 12:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team