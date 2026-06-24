Behruz Karimov sets World Cup record in match against Portugal

A new World Cup record was set during the second round of Group K in the 2026 World Cup in the match between the Portugal and Uzbekistan national teams.

The age difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Behruzjon Karimov, who were on the pitch at the same time, became the largest in the history of the World Cup.

On the match day, Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo was 41 years, 4 months, and 18 days old. Uzbekistan defender Behruzjon Karimov was 18 years, 10 months, and 16 days old. The difference between the two players was 22 years and 183 days.

The previous record was set at the 1994 World Cup. At that time, the age difference between Cameroon forward Roger Milla and Russia forward Vladimir Beschastnykh was 21 years and 321 days.

In the third round of the group stage, Portugal will play Colombia on June 28. The Uzbekistan national team will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the same day.

Several other records involving Uzbekistan were set during the 2026 World Cup. A record number of tickets were sold for the first-round match against Colombia.

Additionally, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who scored Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup goal, became the shortest player to score a header in a World Cup match in the 21st century. His height is 167 centimeters.