Ronaldo Responds to Criticism After Match Against Uzbekistan

·2·Sport
Ronaldo Responds to Criticism After Match Against Uzbekistan

Following a dominant (5:0) victory over the Uzbekistan national team in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, Portugal captain and match hero Cristiano Ronaldo spoke with media representatives. The legendary forward, who scored a brace in the match, spoke openly about his rivalry with Lionel Messi, intense public pressure, and the main secret of his success.

Not a duel with Messi, Colombia is more important!

When asked by a journalist about a potential great clash (duel) with Lionel Messi as he nears the end of his career, Ronaldo responded calmly, focusing his full attention on the national team's current situation:

«It is more important to talk about our group standing and the difficult match against Colombia. The previous week was very hard; the public was very harsh toward us, toward me, and toward the coach. If it's always like that, it's fine, because it's natural when things aren't working. But it's good that my teammates and I are moving up. Today Portugal scored five goals, which is not easy. Honestly, I am very happy. Now we need to rest and move forward.»

Response to those asking «Where was Cristiano?»

While other world stars like Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland had already made their mark at the start of the tournament, the forward responded with characteristic determination to opinions that he had remained in the shadows. He emphasized his hard work and faith in divine justice:

«I always make my mark; sooner or later, I will be here. That's why I must keep working. I believe deeply in what I do. I believe that whoever works hard, God will help them. My career has always been like this, and nothing will change.»

We cannot control external chatter

Speaking about how the constant external pressure and criticism affect him and how the team overcomes this situation, Ronaldo focused on internal unity:

  • Zone of control: Being one with teammates and families — this is the only thing players can truly control.

  • Constant target: It is natural for criticism to pour in when play is poor or there is no victory, especially since all attention is on Cristiano.

  • Internal shield: Ronaldo is already used to such pressure and continues on his path without being distracted by anything.

The Portugal national team took second place in the group after this victory. Ronaldo once again proved that he is still on the big stage and can deliver at the most critical moments.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiUzbekistanPortugalColombia
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