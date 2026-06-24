The England national team, riding high after a victory over Croatia in the group stage of the World Cup, hit an unexpected roadblock. The goalless draw against Ghana has once again brought questions regarding the "Three Lions'" attacking potential to the forefront. According to Goal.com, this match demonstrated how complex the tasks facing new head coach Thomas Tuchel are. Goal.com reports that.

Throughout the match, England maintained complete control of possession, but this dominance did not translate into dangerous opportunities. The Ghana national team, led by Karlush Keyrush, adopted a defensive tactic from the opening minutes, striving to leave no space for the opponent. The English players avoided taking risks to break through the opponent's dense defense, which lowered the efficiency of their attacks.

Statistical data shows England's clear superiority: in the first 12 minutes, the English completed 111 accurate passes, while the Ghanaian players made only 14. Despite this, England failed to create a single dangerous chance from open play until the 36th minute. The number of shots on target throughout the match was also disappointing.

Attacking problems and the Harry Kane factor

It was an unlucky game for the national team captain and main goalscorer Harry Kane. The striker, usually considered the team's "engine," touched the ball only three times inside the opponent's penalty area. Near the end of the match, in the 87th minute, he had a great chance to score, but his close-range shot flew over the crossbar. This situation also complicates Harry Kane's prospects in the Golden Boot race.

In his post-match interview, Thomas Tuchel specifically praised the opponent's disciplined play. "Ghana defended with great discipline and physical fitness. I have rarely seen such a strongly defended team in my career. It was very difficult to find gaps. As for the chances Harry Kane had, it was simply a lack of luck. Usually, he would convert such opportunities," said the German specialist.

Such results have become commonplace for the English football community. While slogans like "the cup is coming home" ring out after a single victory, a single draw triggers a wave of sharp criticism. Now, Thomas Tuchel is required to review the team's attacking play and find ways to break through the opponent's "park the bus" style of defense before the knockout stages.