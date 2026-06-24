WC 2026: England vs Ghana (Watch Dangerous Chances)

In the second round of Group L of the World Cup, the England national team faced the Ghana national team.

This dull encounter ended in a 0-0 draw. As a result, the English maintained their lead in the group with 4 points. Ghana also has 4 points and sits in 2nd place.

WC 2026. Matchday 2

England – Ghana 0:0

Tuchel's side will face Panama in the 3rd round. The African representatives will take on Croatia.