Argentina national team captain and one of the greatest footballers of our time, Lionel Messi, has proven that his physical condition remains at a high level as he approaches his 39th birthday. Currently with the national team, the legendary forward shared clips of his training process on social media, sparking amazement among many fans. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The published video shows Lionel Messi perfectly performing pull-ups. The player's biceps and overall physique indicate that, despite his age, he meets the highest demands of professional sports. According to Goal.com, this physical preparation serves as an important foundation for the Argentina national team's success in upcoming major tournaments.

The secret to a healthy lifestyle and longevity

Usually, footballers start thinking about retirement after 35, but Lionel Messi is defying this rule. His discipline in the gym and self-improvement are helping him maintain not only his skill on the pitch but also his physical strength. This allows him to continue leading Inter Miami and Argentina.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about the captain's condition and the team atmosphere at a press conference. According to the coach, the friendly relations within the team and Messi's happiness are a source of motivation for the entire squad. "We want him to always be happy. If Lionel is happy, the whole team feels good," the 48-year-old specialist emphasized.

Lionel Messi recently scored a brace in the match against Austria, continuing to enrich his series of records. Although he failed to convert a penalty during the game, the goals scored later secured the team's victory. The player himself expressed satisfaction with the records and results, stating that team success is the most important thing.

Currently, the Argentina national team is preparing seriously to defend the world championship. Messi's top-level sporting form reassures fans and the coaching staff ahead of the playoff stage. The 39-year-old star is practically demonstrating that he is still capable of remaining at the pinnacle of world football.