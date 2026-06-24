3 main reasons for our national team's failure

·7·Sport
3 main reasons for our national team's failure

Our first-ever World Cup experience is not going as we expected. After the 0-5 heavy defeat against Portugal, the Uzbekistan national team has almost lost its chance to reach the knockout stage. In two matches, we scored one goal and conceded 8.

After the match, seeing the tears of our team leader and Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov was heartbreaking for all football fans. But behind these tears lay a bitter truth: we could barely resist the opponent on the pitch and lost the ball in simple situations.

So, what caused such a failure at the historic World Cup? Let's evaluate the situation objectively and analyze 3 main factors.

1. Excitement on the big stage and the gap in levels

Our team plays well in the Asian Cup and at the continental level, but the pace and pressure of the World Cup are at a completely different level. Most of our players lack experience in top European leagues, and many have not played outside the Middle East.

Our boys could not handle the high speed offered by Colombia and Portugal. Severe stress led to a chain of simple technical errors:

  • Inaccuracy in passing;

  • Errors in positioning;

  • Easily giving the ball away to the opponent.

For example, a similar simple mistake in the match against Portugal led to a free-kick against us, resulting in the second goal. It became clear that the team was neither mentally nor tactically prepared for the tournament.

2. The consequences of the ill-conceived 'Coach Carousel'

To understand the team's current state, we need to look back at the recent past. The foundation of our current national team was built by the Slovenian specialist Srečko Katanec . Under his leadership, we reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Asian Cup. However, in the winter of 2025, Katanec left unexpectedly due to health issues. At that time, the team was in 2nd place in the qualifiers with a favorable position.

After him, our local legend Timur Kapadze took over. Under his management, Uzbekistan secured a World Cup spot ahead of schedule for the first time in history. Everything was going very logically and beautifully.

Turning point: The UFA believed that the team needed a more famous foreign specialist to lead them at the World Cup and brought in Fabio Cannavaro. Cannavaro's coaching career was already very controversial (he failed to achieve success with many teams). As a result, this gamble taken before the tournament did not pay off.

3. Powerful opponents and lack of resources (Squad value)

As bitter as it is, we must admit: the individual skill of our players is not yet at the level of the world elite. We value hard work and passion, but the numbers do not lie.

Indicator

State of our national team

World Cup squad value ranking

35th place (one of the cheapest teams)

Team age

Not the oldest (the problem is not age, but skill)

Representatives in top European clubs

Can be counted on fingers

Our government is making major reforms to develop football infrastructure and open academies. But football is a long-term investment. A tree planted today will not bear fruit tomorrow. It will take years.

Next step: Saying goodbye with heads held high

Perhaps in another 10 years, Uzbekistan will play on equal terms with grand teams. But the current reality is this. The main task now is to play the last match in the group with dignity.

Ahead is a match against DR Congo . We expect our boys to show their full potential in the final game and leave the pitch with their heads held high for the fans and for the country. Go, Uzbekistan!

UzbekistanPortugalManchester CityAbdukodir KhusanovSrečko Katanec
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