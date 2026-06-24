Relationship with Neymar: Bruna Biancardi speaks on her income and independence

·39·Sport
Relationship with Neymar: Bruna Biancardi speaks on her income and independence

Famous Brazilian model and influencer Bruna Biancardi has responded to criticism regarding her personal life and financial situation. Having been in a relationship with football star Neymar, Bruna refuted those who view her as merely a "trophy wife," emphasizing that she has her own independent sources of income. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Guesting on the "Elas Que Jogam" podcast hosted by Carla Felmanas, Biancardi spoke openly about her professional career. According to Goal.com, the model, who has over 15 million followers on Instagram, stated that she covers all her own expenses and does not rely on Neymar's wealth.

Personal business and financial responsibility

"People think we don't work, that we are just trophy wives sitting at home. But I have my own business, I have a team, and I pay their salaries. I earn my own money and cover all my own bills," says Bruna Biancardi. According to her, she is not only the partner of a famous footballer but also an entrepreneur providing employment for several specialists.

Bruna has not limited her activities to social media posts. She recently launched a new project on YouTube called "Bru Na Cozinha." In this show, she hosts interesting conversations while cooking with famous women. Additionally, she actively participates in advertising campaigns for world-renowned brands.

Balancing family and the pressures of sport

Neymar and Bruna are currently raising two children, Mavie and Mel. During the interview, Biancardi said that having children was a planned step and that this decision was made despite the footballer's tight work schedule. Interestingly, she found out she was pregnant one day before the official registration of the Brazil national team for the 2026 World Cup was announced.

Currently, Neymar is fully recovering from injury and preparing to return to the pitch. Bruna, meanwhile, continues to expand her business empire. The couple is proving that they can successfully combine personal success and family ties with the demanding requirements of professional sport.

Such social topics are not foreign to Uzbek football fans either. Since the personal lives of stars like Neymar are always under scrutiny, these remarks by his partner once again bring to the fore views on the role of the modern woman in society and the family.

NeymarBruna BiancardiBrazilFootballCelebrities
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