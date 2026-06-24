Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo: "A captain who can be an example for everyone"

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez shared warm words about team captain Cristiano Ronaldo after the match against Uzbekistan in the Jaxon Championship. The coach called the 41-year-old forward, who scored a brace in the 5-0 victory, a true leader and professional. This win serves as a kind of rehabilitation for the Portuguese after the failure in the first round of the tournament. Goal.com reports .

Following a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the first round of the group stage, the Portugal national team and Cristiano Ronaldo personally came under heavy criticism. Many experts and fans questioned the veteran forward's place in the starting lineup. However, the convincing victory over Uzbekistan and Ronaldo's efficiency provided the answer to all questions.

According to Goal.com, Roberto Martinez praised the players' mental state despite the negative atmosphere surrounding the team. "It has been a very difficult week; unfair hype around the team increased. After we failed to achieve the expected result against DR Congo, many false reports and biased opinions emerged. In such a situation, it is easy to look for excuses, but my players focused all their attention on the game," the coach said.

Ronaldo — the pillar of the team

Martinez emphasized that Cristiano Ronaldo's role on the pitch is not limited to scoring goals. His experience and discipline serve as a source of motivation for young players. In the match against Uzbekistan, he not only scored two goals but also actively participated in creating space for teammates and maintaining order in the attack.

"Cristiano focused on the aspects he could control and made productive use of his experience. While being a living legend participating in the World Cup for the sixth time, he is a true captain of the national team. His attitude toward playing in the national colors should be an example for everyone. I am very happy for him; he deserves this recognition," Roberto Martinez added.

The coach also touched upon the decade-long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In his view, these two great footballers pushed each other to develop and completely changed the history of football. Currently, the Portugal national team is preparing for a crucial match against Colombia in the final round of the group stage. Martinez stated that he will continue to carefully manage the captain's minutes on the pitch to maintain his physical condition.