Alisher Qodirov sharply criticizes Uzbekistan national team players

·148·Sport
Alisher Qodirov sharply criticizes Uzbekistan national team players

Vice-Speaker of the Chamber of Legislation Alisher Qodirov commented on the recent matches of the Uzbekistan national team, criticizing the players' performance on the pitch and the squad composition.

In his view, national team members should first and foremost play for their own honor and pride. Qodirov stated that while the opponents were not qualitatively superior, the Uzbek players lacked the necessary level of dedication.

The politician suggested that instead of relying on 'meritorious' players when forming the squad, opportunities should be given to the youth. He emphasized that a new team could be built around players like Abduqodir Husanov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, and Behruz Asqarov.

Qodirov also specifically noted the lack of a qualified goalkeeper in the national team.

According to him, rather than expecting great results at the Asian Cup with the current squad, it is more important to prepare a strong team for the next World Cup qualifying stage.

Alisher Qodirov stated that at the current level, the Uzbekistan national team is not yet ready to join the ranks of Asia's leading teams.

Alisher QodirovUzbekistanAbduqodir HusanovAbbosbek FayzullayevBehruz Asqarov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Transfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for ShomurodovTransfer Bomb: Fenerbahçe to Offer 3 Stars and Millions for ShomurodovToday, 09:35European Scouts Continue to Track Behruz KarimovEuropean Scouts Continue to Track Behruz KarimovToday, 09:15DR Congo call match against Uzbekistan a "matter of life and death"DR Congo call match against Uzbekistan a "matter of life and death"Today, 09:07Ancelotti: "Brazil is now playing like a real team"Ancelotti: "Brazil is now playing like a real team"Today, 08:58Vinicius named man of the match for the third consecutive timeVinicius named man of the match for the third consecutive timeToday, 08:54Morocco beats Haiti in Matchday 3 to take 2nd place in group (video)Morocco beats Haiti in Matchday 3 to take 2nd place in group (video)Today, 08:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"