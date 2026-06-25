Alisher Qodirov sharply criticizes Uzbekistan national team players

Vice-Speaker of the Chamber of Legislation Alisher Qodirov commented on the recent matches of the Uzbekistan national team, criticizing the players' performance on the pitch and the squad composition.

In his view, national team members should first and foremost play for their own honor and pride. Qodirov stated that while the opponents were not qualitatively superior, the Uzbek players lacked the necessary level of dedication.

The politician suggested that instead of relying on 'meritorious' players when forming the squad, opportunities should be given to the youth. He emphasized that a new team could be built around players like Abduqodir Husanov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, and Behruz Asqarov.

Qodirov also specifically noted the lack of a qualified goalkeeper in the national team.

According to him, rather than expecting great results at the Asian Cup with the current squad, it is more important to prepare a strong team for the next World Cup qualifying stage.

Alisher Qodirov stated that at the current level, the Uzbekistan national team is not yet ready to join the ranks of Asia's leading teams.