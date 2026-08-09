Roma Enter the Race to Sign Rodrigo Mora

Italian club Roma have begun an active transfer-market campaign to strengthen their squad with young talents. The Giallorossi are working to bring in new options for the attacking midfield position with the future in mind. Talented 2007-born footballer Rodrigo Mora, who plays for Portuguese side Porto, has become one of the Rome club’s main targets. Goal.com reports .

According to information from Goal.com and prominent insiders, Roma’s management have already opened negotiations with Porto to sign the player. The Romans are taking serious steps to secure the young talent during the final stage of the transfer window. Regarded as one of the brightest stars in Portuguese football, Rodrigo Mora has attracted the attention of several European giants with his technical ability and vision.

Financial Offer and Terms

According to Angelo Mangiante, Roma have submitted their first official financial offer for Rodrigo Mora. The Romans have proposed signing the player on loan for €5 million, with an option to make the move permanent for €45 million in the future. However, completing the transfer will not be easy, as competition for the player is fierce.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma’s head coach is eager to have the young footballer in his squad and has asked the management to complete the transfer by any means necessary. The coach’s strong interest is pushing the club to be even more active in negotiations. Nevertheless, the Rome club are not alone in this race.

Turkish Club Show Interest

According to Turkish media, particularly information published by Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Turkish club Galatasaray are also closely monitoring Rodrigo Mora’s situation. The Istanbul side are exploring the possibility of signing the talented footballer in the final days of the transfer window. This has made the competition in the transfer race even more intense.

Porto head coach Francesco Farioli addressed the rumours surrounding the player’s transfer, stating: “He has not asked to leave the team. I understand that the transfer market can occupy players’ thoughts, and sometimes it is natural for them to think about other destinations or their role at Porto. But everyone can remain calm.”

The final outcome of the transfer remains unknown for now. Roma are aiming to conclude negotiations positively in a short time and beat their competitors to the signing. If the deal goes through, it would be an important step in the Rome club’s plans for the coming seasons.