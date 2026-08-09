Galatasaray Make Major Offer for Gabriel Martinelli

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Galatasaray Make Major Offer for Gabriel Martinelli

Turkish club Galatasaray have taken a serious step toward signing Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli by submitting an official £34 million offer for the Brazilian winger. However, football.london reports that the London club do not intend to sell their left winger until they find a suitable replacement. Goal.com reports .

Mikel Arteta’s side are actively working during the summer transfer window. Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimarães have already joined the club. In particular, the Greek footballer impressed during pre-season training and managed to score in the match against Girona. This has sharply increased competition for a place in the starting XI for Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli’s Future and Transfer Conditions

Last season, Gabriel Martinelli scored just one goal in 30 Premier League appearances and struggled to show consistency. Nevertheless, he currently feels happy in London and remains at the club. However, the risk of losing his place in the starting XI could influence the player’s decision about his future, it is claimed.

Arsenal’s management had previously shown interest in Vinicius Junior as part of their plans to further strengthen the wing positions. This shows that the club have very ambitious targets in the transfer market. Mikel Arteta confirmed that changes to the squad will continue in order to improve the team’s competitiveness.

Mikel Arteta’s Statement

Speaking at a press conference after the match against Girona, Mikel Arteta indicated that the transfer window is not yet over: "We expect there to be movement in the coming weeks. Like everyone, we want to strengthen. Look at the transfer market and our rivals—we are not sitting back and have very ambitious plans."

In the manager’s view, increasing internal competition is necessary to raise the team’s level further and address its shortcomings. If Arsenal’s management sign another top-level winger, Galatasaray are expected to intensify their pursuit of Gabriel Martinelli. For now, the Brazilian must fight on the pitch to retain his place.

Gabriel MartinelliArsenalGalatasarayMikel ArtetaTransfers
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