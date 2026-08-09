Apple to Introduce Three New Ultra Products at Once

This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The first of the devices in preparation is the long-awaited foldable iPhone, which will most likely be called iPhone Ultra. According to sources, this innovative smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in September this year. It will be Apple's first step into the foldable-screen device market.

Next-Generation Earbuds and AI Capabilities

The second new product is expected to be the AirPods Ultra earbuds, which could be introduced by the end of the year. Experts say these will be a new category of earphones whose design resembles the conventional AirPods Pro models. However, the key difference is that they will be equipped with ultra-small infrared cameras designed to support AI features and monitor human health.

These technological solutions are expected to help users monitor their health in everyday life and take the device experience to a new level. The addition of infrared cameras is predicted to be one of the most significant updates in the AirPods series.

MacBook Ultra and the Era of OLED Displays

Expected Technical Specifications

At the beginning of 2027, the company is also expected to unveil the entirely new MacBook Ultra laptops. These models were previously thought to belong to the Pro lineup. In addition to being the first computers in Apple's history to feature OLED displays, these laptops will also be equipped with touchscreens for the first time.

The new laptops are also expected to feature M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. In addition, they may include a smaller Dynamic Island cutout and an Apple C2 modem. This could further improve connectivity between devices in the Apple ecosystem and internet speeds.