Juventus, one of Serie A’s leading clubs, is stepping up its efforts to sign defender Jon Lucumí. However, negotiations with Bologna have become complicated by unexpected demands, taking a sharp turn in the transfer market. According to Gazzetta.it, the Emilia-based club is demanding at least €20 million for the defender and is awaiting an attractive offer from the Turin side in exchange for lowering the fee. Goal.com reports .

Bologna’s firm position is linked to several important financial and contractual factors. In particular, the club must pay 20% of any future sale of Jon Lucumí to his former team, Genk. Bologna’s management is therefore concerned that significantly lowering the player’s price could result in considerable financial losses.

Financial and contractual obstacles in the negotiations

The club also intends to honor its promise to the player. At the start of the season, Jon Lucumí agreed to stay for another year in exchange for a guarantee that he could choose his next destination. Juventus, meanwhile, had planned to offer €10 million plus another player for the defender.

The Turin club initially tried to offer Juan Cabal as a makeweight in order to reduce the transfer fee. However, the sell-on percentage owed to Genk remains the main obstacle in the negotiations. Bologna’s management has therefore requested a completely different player, specifically Teun Koopmeiners, to be included in the deal.

The Teun Koopmeiners option and the clubs’ plans

Bologna sporting director Giovanni Sartori makes no secret of the fact that he knows the Dutch midfielder well and respects his family. Sartori was also the person who previously brought the player to Atalanta. He is currently working on the transfer of the player’s brother, Peer Koopmeiners, as well. Juventus are open to parting ways with Teun Koopmeiners, but no satisfactory offers have arrived for him so far.

The player himself has shown no interest in offers from Turkey, while interest from the Premier League has not yet developed into serious negotiations. His €4.5 million annual salary could also present a minor problem for Bologna, but the transfer would become more likely if Juventus covered part of his wages. Negotiations between the clubs are still ongoing, and Teun Koopmeiners could play a key role in finalizing Jon Lucumí’s transfer.